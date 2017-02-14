Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly worldwide beer volume: 22.1 million hectoliters, increased 1.2%

* Q4 underlying net income per share $0.46

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly net sales: $2.468 billion, decreased 4.2% on a reported basis, and decreased 2.2% in constant currency

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - on a pro forma U.S. GAAP basis, Millercoors income from continuing operations before income tax was $207.8 million for Q4

* Molson Coors Brewing - consolidated pro forma underlying pretax income for q4 includes negative effect of foreign currency movements totaling $7.3 million

* Molson Coors Brewing - During Q4, recorded net non-core charges of $12.6 million incurred primarily in connection with post-acquisition integration costs

* Molson Coors - During Q4, co recognized net special charge of $521.1 million, driven by $495.2 million of impairment charges recorded for molson brands in canada