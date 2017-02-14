BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Molson Coors reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly worldwide beer volume: 22.1 million hectoliters, increased 1.2%
* Q4 underlying net income per share $0.46
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly net sales: $2.468 billion, decreased 4.2% on a reported basis, and decreased 2.2% in constant currency
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - on a pro forma U.S. GAAP basis, Millercoors income from continuing operations before income tax was $207.8 million for Q4
* Molson Coors Brewing - consolidated pro forma underlying pretax income for q4 includes negative effect of foreign currency movements totaling $7.3 million
* Molson Coors Brewing - During Q4, recorded net non-core charges of $12.6 million incurred primarily in connection with post-acquisition integration costs
* Molson Coors - During Q4, co recognized net special charge of $521.1 million, driven by $495.2 million of impairment charges recorded for molson brands in canada
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.