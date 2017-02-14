UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Golden Queen announces 2016 preliminary operating results
* Sees 2016 production totaling 19,030 ounces of gold and 194,792 ounces of silver
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - site operating costs for 2016 were $13.02 per ton processed for 2016
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd says sustaining capital investment is expected to peak during first half of 2017 and decline sharply in future years
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - approximately $20 million of sustaining capital investment is budgeted for 2017
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - "Expect second half of 2017 to be strongly cash generative"
* Golden Queen Mining - anticipates increasing gold production levels, decreasing unit costs throughout 2017, 2018, driven by transition to mining in east pit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.