Feb 14 Gevo Inc

* Gevo announces pricing of $11.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Has agreed to sell 5.7 million Series G units at price of $1.90 per series g unit

* Gevo inc- series k warrants will have an exercise price of $2.35 per share

* Gevo inc- series l warrants will have an exercise price of $1.90 per share

* Has also agreed to sell 570,000 Series H units at rpice of $1.89 per series h unit

* Gevo inc- Series M warrants will have an exercise price of $2.35 per share and will expire on November 17, 2017