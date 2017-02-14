UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Oceanagold Corp
* Oceanagold provides update on Philippines mining operations
* Oceanagold Corp - Received an order from department of environment and natural resources calling for suspension of didipio operations
* Oceanagold Corp - company was also given a period of up to three months to address issues raised against it
* Oceanagold Corp says company anticipates that Didipio will continue to operate during appeal process
* Oceanagold Corp says suspension of operations will adversely impact thousands of Filipinos directly and indirectly
* Oceanagold Corp - Co filed an appeal directly with office of president which stays execution of suspension order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.