BRIEF-Lifeassays Q4 operating loss widens to SEK 5.0 million
* Q4 total revenue 1.9 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
Feb 14 CSL Ltd
* FDA accepts CSL Behring's biologics license application supplement for using privigen® to treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare neurological condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 total revenue 1.9 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit/loss after tax: sek -7.3 (-21) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q4 net revenue 543,000 Swedish crowns ($60,826) versus 1.2 million crowns year ago