FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q4 earnings per share $1.03
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q4 earnings per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc

* Fossil Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.03

* Q4 sales $959 million versus I/B/E/S view $977.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.50 to $+0.20

* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 constant currency net sales in range between a 4.5% decline and a 2.0% increase

* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 net sales to be in range of a 6.5% decline to flat

* Fossil Group Inc sees fiscal 2017 net sales to be in range of a 6.5% decline to flat

* Sees 2017 operating margin in a range of 0.0% to 1.5%

* Sees Q1 net sales to decrease in range of 13.0% to 9.5%

* Global retail comps for Q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 7% compared to Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Says company also estimates that negative impact of relatively stronger U.S. dollar on net sales in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $649.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 earnings in a range of loss $0.50 per share to $0.20 earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.