6 months ago
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP, a unit of Diamondback Energy reports Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d, up 27% from Q3

* Viper Energy Partners LP says Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d up 27% from Q3 2016 average daily production of 6,255 boe/d

* Viper Energy Partners - Sees 2017 production guidance of 8,000 to 8,500 boe/d, midpoint of which is up over 25% from 2016 average daily production

* Viper Energy Partners LP - During Q4 of 2016, company recorded total operating income of $27.9 million and net income of $16.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

