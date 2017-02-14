FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Express Scripts reports Q4 GAAP EPS $2.34
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts reports Q4 GAAP EPS $2.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express scripts announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $6.82 to $7.02

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.88

* Express scripts holding co says q4 adjusted claims of 354.9 million, down 6 pct, largely due to roll-off of coventry business

* Express scripts holding reaffirms its 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance in range of $6.82 to $7.02

* Says expects total adjusted claims for Q1 of 2017 to be in range of 345 million to 355 million

* Q4 revenue $24.86 billion versus $26.18 billion

* Says adjusted earnings per diluted share for Q1 of 2017 is estimated to be in range of $1.30 to $1.34

* Q4 revenue view $26.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

