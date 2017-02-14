FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Merck's doravirine meets primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Merck's doravirine meets primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

* Merck - data presented at croi showed doravirine was non-inferior to ritonavir-boosted darunavir in treatment-naïve adults after 48 weeks of treatment

* Says study met its primary efficacy endpoint

* Merck & Co - secondary endpoint showed that dor-treated group had statistically significant lower levels of fasting low density lipoprotein cholesterol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.