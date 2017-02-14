BRIEF-Merck's doravirine meets primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck's doravirine, an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (nnrti) for the treatment of hiv-1 infection, met primary efficacy endpoint in pivotal phase 3 trial

* Merck - data presented at croi showed doravirine was non-inferior to ritonavir-boosted darunavir in treatment-naïve adults after 48 weeks of treatment

* Says study met its primary efficacy endpoint

* Merck & Co - secondary endpoint showed that dor-treated group had statistically significant lower levels of fasting low density lipoprotein cholesterol