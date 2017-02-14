FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Prothena reports Q4 loss per share $1.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena Corporation Plc - Company expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million

* Prothena reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, and provides financial guidance and research and development update

* Q4 loss per share $1.41

* Q4 revenue $200,000

* Q4 revenue view $5.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prothena Corporation Plc - Estimated 2017 net cash burn from operating, investing activities is primarily driven by estimated net loss of $177 to $191 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

