6 months ago
February 14, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Vasco Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.16 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc

* Vasco reports results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $47.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $47.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million

* Vasco data security international sees 2017 operating income as percentage of revenue, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets, to be 1%-5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

