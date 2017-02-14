FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q4 adjusted EPS $0.38
February 14, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q4 adjusted EPS $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp

* For full year 2017, boyd gaming projects total adjusted ebitda of $585 million to $605 million

* Boyd gaming reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 including items

* Q4 revenue $554.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $560.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

