BRIEF-Prothena Q4 loss per share $1.41

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena corporation plc - expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million

* Prothena reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, and provides financial guidance and research and development update

* Q4 loss per share $1.41

* Q4 revenue $200,000

* Q4 revenue view $5.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

