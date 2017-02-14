FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-HubSpot Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-HubSpot Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - HubSpot Inc :

* HubSpot reports strong q4 and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.30

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $78.5 million to $79.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $349 million to $353 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $78.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $349.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HubsPot Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $72.4 million, up 46 pct compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

