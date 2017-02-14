BRIEF-Retail Properties of America reports Q4 operating FFO per share $0.25

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Retail Properties of America Inc

* Retail Properties of America, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating FFO per share $0.25

* Q4 FFO per share $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.00 to $1.05

* Retail Properties of America Inc says to generate same store NOI growth of 2.0% to 3.0% in 2017

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

