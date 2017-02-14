FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Q3 loss per share $0.48
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Q3 loss per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd :

* Axovant Sciences announces dementia pipeline updates and reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended december 31, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says clinical programs are on-track to produce results from multiple late-stage clinical studies in 2017

* Axovant Sciences Ltd- expects full study of nelotanserin in lewy body dementia patients to complete in mid-2017

* Axovant Sciences Ltd- expects top-line results from phase 3 mindset study in Q3 of 2017

* Plans to expand patient recruitment to confirm treatment benefits observed in interim results from this ongoing study

* Axovant Sciences - expects top-line results from phase 2b study of intepirdine in patients with dementia with lewy bodies headway-dlb study, in Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

