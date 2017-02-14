FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-On Assignment reports Q4 revenue $620.9 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-On Assignment reports Q4 revenue $620.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - On Assignment Inc

* On assignment reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $620.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $614.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a same "billable day" basis, qtrly revenues were up 9.8 percent year-over-year

* On Assignment Inc sees Q1 revenues of $614.0 million to $624.0 million

* Sees Q1 earnings per diluted share of $0.41 to $0.44

* On Assignment Inc sees Q1 gross margin of 31.4 percent to 31.6 percent

* Sees Q1 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.56 to $0.60

* On Assignment Inc-Sees Q1 2017 earnings per diluted share of $0.41 to $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $620.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On Assignment Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $62.5 million to $65.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.