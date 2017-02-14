BRIEF-Franklin Street Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Franklin Street Properties Corp

* Franklin street properties corp. Announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.04 to $1.09

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin street properties corp - are optimistic about our prospects for long-term growth and look forward with anticipation to 2017 and beyond

* Franklin street properties corp - maintaining our full year ffo guidance for 2017 to be in range of approximately $1.04 to $1.09 per diluted share

* Franklin street properties corp - for q1 of 2017, estimate ffo to be in range of approximately $0.25 to $0.26 per diluted share

* Q4 FFO per share $0.25

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: