6 months ago
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 14, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford industrial announces expanded senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford industrial realty inc - total facility capacity increased to $1 billion, including accordion feature

* Rexford industrial realty inc says revolver will initially mature on february 12, 2021

* It entered into an agreement for a $450 million senior unsecured credit facility

* Rexford industrial realty inc - revolver will initially mature on february 12, 2021

* Rexford industrial realty inc says the revolver has two six-month options available to extend maturity to february 14, 2022

* Rexford industrial realty inc- term loan will bear interest at a rate of libor plus a spread of 1.20% to 1.70%, depending on company's leverage ratio

* Rexford industrial realty - borrowings under revolver will bear interest at rate of libor plus spread of 1.10% to 1.50%, depending on co's leverage ratio

* Rexford industrial realty - entered agreement for $100 million unsecured term loan facility, will replace co's current $300 million unsecured credit facility

* Rexford industrial realty inc says term loan facility will mature on february 14, 2022

* Rexford industrial realty inc- credit facility has an accordion feature that allows company to request additional lender commitments up to $550 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

