6 months ago
BRIEF-Paypal to acquire TIO networks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 14, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Paypal to acquire TIO networks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc :

* Paypal to acquire TIO networks

* Paypal Holdings Inc - deal for approximate $304 million cad ($233 million usd) equity value

* Paypal Holdings Inc says intends to fund transaction with cash on its balance sheet

* Paypal Holdings Inc- purchase price represents a premium of 25.2pct to TIO'S 90-trading day volume-weighted average price as of February 13, 2017

* Paypal Holdings Inc - there will be no change to paypal's previously communicated fiscal 2017 guidance

* Paypal Holdings Inc - deal for 3.35 cad ($2.56 usd) per share in cash

* Upon closing of acquisition, TIO will operate as a service within Paypal

* Paypal Holdings Inc says transaction has been approved by boards of directors of each of TIO and Paypal

* Paypal Holdings Inc - there will be no change to Paypal's previously communicated three-year outlook based on acquisition of TIO

* Paypal Holdings Inc- acquisition is expected to close in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

