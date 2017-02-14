BRIEF-Maiden Holdings says Q4 2016 results will include a reserve charge of about $120 mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden holdings announces fourth quarter 2016 loss reserve strengthening primarily focused on commercial auto business

* Q4 2016 results will include a reserve charge of approximately $120 million

* Q4 reserve charge relative to company's projected december 31, 2016 reserve balance of approximately $2.9 billion.

* Still expects to report a modest level of operating and net income for full year

* Maiden does not anticipate any change to its quarterly dividend policy