February 14, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings says Q4 2016 results will include a reserve charge of about $120 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden holdings announces fourth quarter 2016 loss reserve strengthening primarily focused on commercial auto business

* Q4 2016 results will include a reserve charge of approximately $120 million

* Q4 reserve charge relative to company's projected december 31, 2016 reserve balance of approximately $2.9 billion.

* Still expects to report a modest level of operating and net income for full year

* Maiden does not anticipate any change to its quarterly dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

