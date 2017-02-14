FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innospec Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 14, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Innospec Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Innospec Inc :

* Innospec reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 sales fell 3 percent to $237.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Innospec - "we do expect new orders starting again late in q1 or early in q2 of 2017"

* Innospec says "there are challenges ahead next year"

* Innospec - "while there are challenges ahead next year, strong end to 2016 means that we feel cautiously optimistic about 2017"

* Q4 revenue view $231.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

