FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* Tanger reports year-end results for 2016

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.61

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - company expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc- estimated diluted FFO per share $2.41 -$2.47 for 2017

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.