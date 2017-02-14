FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.18
February 14, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the first half year and the second quarter ended december 31, 201

* Q2 revenue fell 35.1 percent to $99.1 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $480 million to $520 million

* To adjust guidance for fiscal year 2017 with revenue in range of $480 million to $520 million

* To adjust guidance for fiscal year 2017 with non-gaap net income in range of $90 million to $100 million

* Hollysys - backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $499.4 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $542.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

