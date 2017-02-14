FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Camber Energy Q3 loss per share $0.20
#Market News
February 14, 2017

BRIEF-Camber Energy Q3 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Camber Energy Inc :

* Camber Energy announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Camber Energy Inc - total revenues from sale of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids for Q3 increased to $1.9 million versus $0.18 million

* Camber Energy - in quarter, produced an average of about 995 net boe per day from 100 active well bores compared to 54 boe per day in fiscal 2016 Q3

* Total production in quarter was 91,591 boe, net, compared to 4,964 boe in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

