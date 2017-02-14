FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enlink Midstream LLC reports qtrly total revenue $1,224.9 mln
February 14, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Enlink Midstream LLC reports qtrly total revenue $1,224.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream Llc :

* Enlink Midstream reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance, and provides operational update

* Enlink Midstream LLC - Enlk 2017 growth capital expenditures guidance net to enlk is still expected to be in range of $505 million to $645 million

* Enlink Midstream LLC - qtrly total revenue $1,224.9 million versus $1,066.5 million for Enlink Midstream Partners LP

* Current plan remains to exit year with an annual adjusted ebitda run-rate net to enlk between $925 million and $950 million

* Enlink Midstream LLC - qtrly loss per common unit $0.18 for enlink midstream partners lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

