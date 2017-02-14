BRIEF-Killam Apartment Reit reports qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.21

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Killam Apartment Reit :

* Killam Apartment Reit announces Q4 and 2016 results, 3.3% distribution increase and ottawa acquisition

* Killam apartment reit says it approved a 3.3pct increase to Killam's annual distribution, to $0.62 per unit from $0.60 per unit

* Generated FFO per unit of $0.21 in Q4-2016

* Achieved same property revenue growth of 1.8pct in Q4

* Qtrly FFO per unit/share $0.21

* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Killam Apartment Reit - scheduled to acquire a 50pct interest in remaining two buildings of Kanata lakes apartment development on march 1, 2017

* Killam Apartment Reit- deal cost of $49.3 million for co's 50pct interest will be funded through new CMHC-insured 10-year mortgage and Killam's acquisition line of credit

