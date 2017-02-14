FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keyera qtrly earnings per share $0.19
February 14, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Keyera qtrly earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :

* Keyera Corp. announces year end 2016 results

* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta

* In 2017, Keyera expects to invest growth capital of between $600 million and $700 million

* Keyera - estimated $147 million keylink system is targeted to be operational by mid-2018

* Keyera - project to expand liquids handling capacity at simonette gas plant to meet customers' growing needs

* Keyera - project is estimated to cost $100 million and to be operational by mid-2018

* Keyera corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

