6 months ago
BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q4 earnings per share $0.14
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp

* Pan american silver announces unaudited net earnings of $101.8 million ($0.66 per share) in 2016 and increases the quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue $190.6 million versus $163 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.025per share

* Silver production in q4 2016 was 6.31 million ounces compared with 6.79 million ounces in q4 2015

* Gold production was 43.9 thousand ounces in q4 2016 compared with 48.2 thousand ounces in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

