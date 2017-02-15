BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp

* Pan american silver announces unaudited net earnings of $101.8 million ($0.66 per share) in 2016 and increases the quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue $190.6 million versus $163 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.025per share

* Silver production in q4 2016 was 6.31 million ounces compared with 6.79 million ounces in q4 2015

* Gold production was 43.9 thousand ounces in q4 2016 compared with 48.2 thousand ounces in same period of 2015