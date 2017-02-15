FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Foodservice Inc :

* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid fourth quarter operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 sales $378.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $369.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017 anticipating that conditions in large QSR and fast casual accounts will remain soft

* Sees fy17 adjusted operating EBITDA margin: between 18.5 and 20 percent

* Manitowoc Foodservice inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps between $0.65 and $0.75 per share

* Sees fy17 capital expenditures: between $23 and $28 million

* Manitowoc Foodservice inc-sees 2017 debt reduction between $100 and $120 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.