FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bunge reports Q4 earnings per share $1.83
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bunge reports Q4 earnings per share $1.83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd -

* Continue to expect strong earnings growth in 2017

* Bunge reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will also continue to drive our performance improvement programs, expecting $100 million of incremental benefits in 2017

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.70

* We enter 2017 with confidence and expect strong growth in earnings

* "After disappointing crops in South America last year, region is on track to produce record harvests this season"

* "Global soybean processing margins, which were under pressure during most of 2016, are improving"

* Full-year 2017 outlook remains largely consistent with assumptions that provided at december investor day

* Quarterly agribusiness results decreased from last year, primarily due to lower results in soy processing operations

* Says expects capital expenditures of $750 to $800 million for 2017

* Q4 net sales $12,059 million versus $11,105 million

* Q4 revenue view $11.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.