6 months ago
BRIEF-Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Northern Empire Resources Corp -

* Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals

* Entered into LOI with Sterling Gold Mining Corp, unit of Imperial Metals Corp to acquire 100% interest in Sterling property

* Purchase price for assets will consist of us$10 million cash

* Purchase price for assets will also consist of 5 million shares of Northern Empire

* In relation to proposed transaction, company will be arranging a bridge financing of convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

