February 15, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-FXCM reports monthly metrics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc -

* FXCM reports monthly metrics

* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016

* Says average customer trading volume per day of $12.0 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016

* An average of 488,917 client trades per day in January 2017, 15% higher than December 2016 and 18% lower than January 2016

* Says retail tradeable accounts of 106,206 as of January 31, 2017, an increase of 624, or 0.6% from December 31, 2016

* Retail active accounts of 132,008 as of January 31, 2017, a decrease of 448, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

