BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide posts Q4 EPS of $1.53

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $1.53

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $5.90 to $6.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion

* Qtrly in constant currency, total systemwide same store revpar increased 2.7 pct compared with Q4 of 2015

* Authorized an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 from $0.50 per share

* Q4 domestic same store revpar increased 2.9 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.25, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S