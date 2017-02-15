FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide posts Q4 EPS of $1.53
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide posts Q4 EPS of $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $1.53

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $5.90 to $6.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion

* Qtrly in constant currency, total systemwide same store revpar increased 2.7 pct compared with Q4 of 2015

* Authorized an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 from $0.50 per share

* Q4 domestic same store revpar increased 2.9 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.25, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

