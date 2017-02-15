FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners Lp -

* Announces amended and extended revolving credit facility

* Announces amended and extended revolving credit facility

* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion

* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion, and contains accordion feature of up to an additional $300 million

* Amended facility is secured by substantially all of partnership's assets subject to certain exclusions

* Amended and extended its revolving credit facility extending term of facility to October 2021

* Amended facility includes a similar pricing and covenant package to previous facility

* At December 31, 2016, partnership's senior secured leverage ratio was approximately 1.76 to 1.0

* Amended facility consists of a $765 million facility for acquisitions among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.