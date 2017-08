Feb 15 (Reuters) - Crown Crafts Inc

* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 sales $17.3 million versus $20.7 million

* Remains confident in long-term profitability and financial strength of company