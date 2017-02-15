FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-US Foods Holding posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.34
February 15, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-US Foods Holding posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* US Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 to $1.40

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 sales $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.68 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* We expect Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 2 pct below full year range, driven by weather, holiday timing and other factors

* Sees net sales growth of 1 pct - 3 pct in 2017

* Fiscal 2017 cash capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $230-$250 million

* Expect to deliver full year results in line with mid-term guidance

* For fiscal 2017 company expects total case volume growth of 2 pct - 4 pct

* Qtrly total case volume decreased 1.9 pct, independent restaurant volume decreased 1.0 pct

* 2017 revenue view $23.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

