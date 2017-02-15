BRIEF-Alkermes Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes plc reports financial results for the year ended dec. 31, 2016 and provides financial expectations for 2017

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $213.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $1.17 to $1.36

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alkermes plc - sees fy total revenues to range from $870 million to $920 million

* Alkermes plc - sees fy non-gaap financial measure to be in range of non-gaap net loss of $15 million to non-gaap net income of $15 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $904.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: