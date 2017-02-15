FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Alkermes Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Alkermes Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes plc reports financial results for the year ended dec. 31, 2016 and provides financial expectations for 2017

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $213.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $1.17 to $1.36

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alkermes plc - sees fy total revenues to range from $870 million to $920 million

* Alkermes plc - sees fy non-gaap financial measure to be in range of non-gaap net loss of $15 million to non-gaap net income of $15 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $904.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.