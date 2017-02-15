FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Shopify reports Q4 net loss $0.10 per share
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Shopify reports Q4 net loss $0.10 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc

* Shopify announces fourth-quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Total revenue in Q4 was $130.4 million, an 86% increase

* For full year 2017, shopify currently expec revenues in range of $580 million to $600 million

* For full year 2017, shopify currently expects gaap operating loss in range of $73 million to $77 million

* Sees FY gaap operating loss in range of $73 million to $77 million

* Sees Q1 revenues in range of $120 million to $122 million

* Sees Q1 GAAP operating loss in range of $20 million to $22 million

* For full year 2017, shopify currently expects adjusted operating loss in range of $18 million to $22 million

* Sees Q1 adjusted operating loss in range of $9 million to $11 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $117.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $0.10 per share

* Qtrly adjusted net loss for Q4 was $0.00 per share

* Fourth-quarter gross merchandise volume grows 94% year on year

* GMV during holiday shopping weekend spanning black friday through cyber monday more than doubled over comparable period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

