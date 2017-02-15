FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire the Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 billion in cash

* Transaction expected to be accretive to integra's adjusted earnings per diluted share by at least $0.22 in first fy

* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to experience some initial disruption in first year of combination

* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to grow 3% to 6% longer term

* Says has obtained committed financing, subject to customary closing conditions, from BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan

* Deal expected to also accelerate path to achieving co's aspirational targets of $2 billion in revenue, 30% adjusted ebitda margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

