Feb 15 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc

* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results

* Qtrly adjusted eps $1.22, gaap eps from continuing operations $1.14

* Colliers International Group Inc - for quarter ended december 31, 2016, revenues were $576.0 million, a 4% increase

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $606.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S