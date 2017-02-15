FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Targa Resources Q4 revenue $2.01 billion
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Targa Resources Q4 revenue $2.01 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources Corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides 2017 operational and financial guidance

* Targa Resources Corp -estimates that 2017 field gathering and processing natural gas inlet volumes will average at least 10% higher than 2016

* Targa Resources Corp says in Permian Basin, co see average g&p natural gas inlet volumes will increase by approximately 20% in 2017 compared to 2016

* Targa Resources Corp says expects that 2017 net growth capital expenditures will be at least $700 million

* Targa Resources Corp - estimates 2017 average natural gas inlet volumes will be higher than average 2016 volumes

* Targa Resources Corp - Targa also expects for 2017 higher average crude volumes in badlands year over year

* Qtrly total revenues $2.01 billion versus $1.65 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

