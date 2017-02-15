BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook

* Paramount resources ltd - paramount's 2017 capital program is expected to total approximately $325 million

* Paramount resources ltd - sales volumes in 2017 are projected to average approximately 20,000 boe/d

* Paramount resources ltd - sales volumes are expected to average over 30,000 boe/d in q4 of 2017

* Paramount resources - in sept 2017, karr-gold creek sales volumes are anticipated to be impacted by planned shut-down of third party gas processing plant

* Paramount resources ltd - annual operating costs for 2017 are anticipated to average approximately $10.00 per boe

* Paramount resources - q4 2017 operating costs are expected to be lower than in first part of year because of ramp-up in production volumes at karr-gold creek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: