6 months ago
BRIEF-Sonus Networks reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.09
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sonus Networks reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sonus Networks Inc

* Sonus Networks reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly total revenue $67.6 million versus $76.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $67.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus Networks Inc - "looking forward to 2017, we see another year of flat to low single digit revenue growth"

* Sonus Networks Inc - "expect our first half revenue to be approximately $105 million, with approximately $52 million in our q1"

* Sonus Networks Inc - expect a GAAP loss per share of $0.35 and non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $261.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

