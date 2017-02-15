BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital reports Q4 adjusted profit of $0.01/shr

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - Assets under management totaled $37.9 billion as of December 31, 2016, decreasing 17 percent year-over-year

* Qtrly distributable earnings of $0.01 per adjusted class A share

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - GAAP net income attributable to class A shareholders of $0.02 per basic and diluted class a share, for Q4

* Qtrly revenue $ 281.3 million versus $342.8 million last year

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc - Assets under management decreased to an estimated $33.6 billion as of February 1, 2017

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc- Board of directors of Och-Ziff declared a 2016 fourth quarter dividend of $0.01