FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Analog Devices reports Q1 EPS $0.69
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Analog Devices reports Q1 EPS $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc -

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 revenue $984 million versus I/B/E/S view $872.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.86

* Analog Devices Inc - "looking ahead to April quarter, we are planning for revenue to be in range of $870 million to $950 million"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $877.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has approved a 7% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 from $0.42 per outstanding share

* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted EPS estimated to be $0.74 to $0.86 per share

* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin to increase to between approximately 66.5 pct and approximately 67 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.