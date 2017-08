Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fortune Minerals Ltd

* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing

* Fortune Minerals Limited - net proceeds from offering will be used to fund an updated feasibility study for nico cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project

* Fortune Minerals Limited - to sell 20 million units of fortune at a purchase price of $0.25 per unit