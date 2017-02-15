FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bell acquisition of MTS receives final regulatory approvals from ISED, competition bureau
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bell acquisition of MTS receives final regulatory approvals from ISED, competition bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BCE Inc :

* Bell acquisition of MTS receives final regulatory approvals from ISED and competition bureau, transaction set to close on march 17

* BCE Inc - expects to capture increased annualized cost synergies of approximately $100 million from integration of mts

* BCE Inc - bell MTS plans to invest $1 billion over next 5 years to "enhance" broadband networks and services in manitoba

* BCE Inc - new synergy estimate from MTS deal is double its previous estimate

* BCE Inc - amount of reverse break fee payable by bell to MTS in certain circumstances has also been increased from $120 million to $200 million

* BCE Inc - will divest to Telus Corp approximately one-quarter of MTS postpaid subscribers, for total proceeds of approximately $300 million

* BCE - Bell and MTS agreed to transfer to Xplornet communications total of 40 mhz of 700 mhz, aws-1 and 2500 mhz wireless spectrum currently held by MTS

* BCE Inc - financial terms of xplornet transactions will not be disclosed

* Says Bell MTS announcing that we will maintain current mts wireless price plans for at least 12 months after closing of acquisition

* BCE Inc - will also divest to Telus 13 MTS retail locations following completion of bell MTS transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

