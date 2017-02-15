FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Groupon Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Groupon Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc :

* Groupon announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Groupon inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 million to $240 million

* Says revenue was $934.9 million in Q4 2016, compared with $917.2 million in q4 2015

* Says gross billings were $1.70 billion in Q4 2016, down slightly from $1.71 billion

* Q4 revenue view $912.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for full year 2017, groupon expects gross profit to be in range of $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

