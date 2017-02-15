BRIEF-Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners

Feb 15 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc
* Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
* $10 conversion price represents a 48% premium to 30-day average closing price of $6.75 per share
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs
* Expects to use net proceeds to pay down existing debt under company's credit facility and for general corporate purposes
* Upon completion of transaction, Goldman Sachs will own approximately 15% of outstanding equity of company
* Bradley gross, a Managing Director in merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs, will join MDC Partners board, which will expand to 7 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: